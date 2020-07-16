Tricor quickened the launch of it digital platform as it anticipated demand for the tool because of the Covid-19 outbreak. Photo: Sam Tsang
Zoom success inspires Tricor’s digital platform for listed companies to conduct AGMs online amid Covid-19
- Hong Kong-based Tricor’s platform allows shareholders of listed companies to view the live broadcast of AGMs, participate in voting and submit questions virtually
- Companies registered in jurisdictions that require physical meetings may have to amend regulations to hold online AGMs
Topic | China technology
