Cash-strapped developer Goldin seeks to raise another HK$8.7 billion in loans and sell Kai Tak site to pay piling debts

  • The company, once one of the most aggressive asset acquirers in Hong Kong, said it would raise a new loan of HK$8.7 billion without elaborating
  • Goldin sold a waterfront residential plot at the city’s former airport site for a net loss of HK$2.57 billion after fees
Pearl Liu

Updated: 3:36pm, 16 Jul, 2020

The former Kai Tak runway site in January 2019. Photo: Martin Chan
