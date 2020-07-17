Towngas made its maiden investment in water services in the Greater Bay Area in October 2018, paying 550 million yuan (US$78.6 million) for a 26 per cent stake in Foshan Water Environmental Protection. Photo: Handout
Towngas eyes waste-to-energy projects in Greater Bay Area as China pushes for environmentally friendly development
- Towngas plans to expand its presence in the Greater Bay Area’s water supply, waste water treatment, municipal waste processing and waste-to-energy businesses
- Plans are under way to move into the waste-to-energy business in Changzhou and expand current operations in Suzhou
