Health care companies have raised US$3 billion through first-time share sales in Hong Kong this year. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hangzhou Tigermed gets HKEX approval, paving the way for Asia’s largest health care listing this year
- Shenzhen-listed Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting could raise about US$1 billion from Hong Kong offering, say sources
- Hong Kong has become a popular fundraising destination for biotech firms
Topic | Stocks
Health care companies have raised US$3 billion through first-time share sales in Hong Kong this year. Photo: Sun Yeung