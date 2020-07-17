China Vanke is the mainland’s third biggest developer by sales. Photo: Handout
Vanke heavily criticised for poor quality of homes on China’s 315 annual consumer rights TV show
- China Vanke apologises after the show, saying it is ‘deeply sorry for bringing troubles and concerns to our consumers due to the quality issue’
- The show, which usually airs on international consumers day on March 15, was postponed because of the coronavirus epidemic to July 16
Topic | China Society
China Vanke is the mainland’s third biggest developer by sales. Photo: Handout