The front gate of China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) in Beijing. Photo: CCTV.com
China’s regulator seizes control of six insurers, trust firms in a mass nationalisation of private firms to enforce financial discipline
- The government said it has taken control of Huaxia Life Insurance, Tianan Life Insurance, Tianan Property Insurance and Yi’an Property Insurance, according to a statement by the China Banking and Regulatory Commission (CBIRC)
- New Times Trust, and New China Trust were also taken over, effective immediately
Topic | Insurance
The front gate of China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) in Beijing. Photo: CCTV.com