Esquel has been accused by US lawmakers of using forced labour in its spinning mill in Xinjiang. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Hong Kong textile giant Esquel, supplier of Nike and Hilfiger, suspends operations at spinning mill as new coronavirus cases spark lockdown of Xinjiang’s capital
- Esquel, one of the world’s largest cotton shirt makers, is closing a spinning mill in Urumqi temporarily as the city in western China goes into lockdown amid a return of coronavirus
- The clothes maker was one of six companies in Xinjiang singled out for potential US in March, after it was accused of using forced labour
Topic | Coronavirus China
