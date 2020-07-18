Anti-government protesters vandalise a Best Mart 360 store in Yau Ma Tei on October 20, 2019, after the retail chain was accused of having connections with ‘Fujian gangs’. Photo: Winson WongAnti-government protesters vandalise a Best Mart 360 store in Yau Ma Tei on October 20, 2019, after the retail chain was accused of having connections with ‘Fujian gangs’. Photo: Winson Wong
Anti-government protesters vandalise a Best Mart 360 store in Yau Ma Tei on October 20, 2019, after the retail chain was accused of having connections with ‘Fujian gangs’. Photo: Winson Wong
Business /  Companies

Best Mart 360 opens third shop in Macau, eyes Greater Bay Area after social unrest, coronavirus slashes profit by 80 per cent

  • Hong Kong-listed Best Mart 360 opens third shop in Macau and hopes to expand in the Greater Bay Area
  • Annual net profit drops to HK$12.1 million from HK$59.7 million due to impact from social unrest, Covid-19
Topic |   Macau
Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 8:45am, 18 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Anti-government protesters vandalise a Best Mart 360 store in Yau Ma Tei on October 20, 2019, after the retail chain was accused of having connections with ‘Fujian gangs’. Photo: Winson WongAnti-government protesters vandalise a Best Mart 360 store in Yau Ma Tei on October 20, 2019, after the retail chain was accused of having connections with ‘Fujian gangs’. Photo: Winson Wong
Anti-government protesters vandalise a Best Mart 360 store in Yau Ma Tei on October 20, 2019, after the retail chain was accused of having connections with ‘Fujian gangs’. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE