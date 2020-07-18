The Tomorrow Group’s building in Beijing on February 1, 2017. Photo: Agence France-Presse PHOTO
Statement purportedly by Chinese oligarch’s Tomorrow Group hits back at regulators for breaking up Xiao Jianhua’s conglomerate
- In an unsigned statement released via Tomorrow Group’s WeChat account over the weekend, the conglomerate pointed to several procedural questions that implied that financial regulators were so set on taking over the group’s assets that they ignored the debt-restructuring efforts already under way
- Hours after appearing on WeChat, the statement was removed for “breach of rules,” according to an automated notice on the social network app, and could not be found on Tomorrow Group’s website
Topic | Xiao Jianhua
The Tomorrow Group’s building in Beijing on February 1, 2017. Photo: Agence France-Presse PHOTO