People walk on an overpass near a residential area in Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
Evergrande puts 223 properties on chopping block as list hits WeChat, online platforms, following back-to-back profit warnings
- Evergrande’s spokesperson says list making its round on online platforms like WeChat is authentic and represents its “normal sales” effort
- More sales of commercial real estate to come this year amid record-high office vacancy rates, with market players more diverged: analysts
Topic | China property
