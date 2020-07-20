The 11 lenders including HSBC and Standard Chartered will partially or completely shut down operations at some 50 branches – about 5 per cent of the city’s total. Photo: Bloomberg
HSBC, Standard Chartered among 11 banks to close, curtail opening hours of 50 branches as Hong Kong fights third wave of coronavirus
- About five per cent of the city’s total branch network will be partially or completely closed amid efforts to contain the third wave of infections
- The restrictions come as the latest outbreak pushed the number of infections in Hong Kong towards the 2,000 mark
Topic | Banking & Finance
The 11 lenders including HSBC and Standard Chartered will partially or completely shut down operations at some 50 branches – about 5 per cent of the city’s total. Photo: Bloomberg