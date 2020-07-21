Office buildings in Frankfurt. The Immune Building Standard can be used for all types of buildings and will be regularly updated while it is being proposed to the EU. Photo: Shutterstock ImagesOffice buildings in Frankfurt. The Immune Building Standard can be used for all types of buildings and will be regularly updated while it is being proposed to the EU. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Offices to resemble hospitals as part of European building standard being proposed to ensure safe return to workplaces

  • Immune Building Standard will ensure a building is capable of withstanding challenges ‘generated by a pandemic or any bacteriological or toxicological threat’
  • In Hong Kong, companies are prioritising flexibility to cope with the pandemic
Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 7:39am, 21 Jul, 2020

