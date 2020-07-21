Office buildings in Frankfurt. The Immune Building Standard can be used for all types of buildings and will be regularly updated while it is being proposed to the EU. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Offices to resemble hospitals as part of European building standard being proposed to ensure safe return to workplaces
- Immune Building Standard will ensure a building is capable of withstanding challenges ‘generated by a pandemic or any bacteriological or toxicological threat’
- In Hong Kong, companies are prioritising flexibility to cope with the pandemic
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
