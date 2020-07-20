A customer buys drugs through a facial-recognition system at a “future chemist” in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province on May 24, 2018. Photo: Xinhua
Ant Group to kick start concurrent initial public offerings on Shanghai’s Star market and Hong Kong’s stock exchange
- The IPO would value Ant Group at more than US$200 billion, giving the fintech company a larger capitalisation than state-owned China Construction Bank, and just shy of Bank of America
- At US$200 billion, Ant Group, which operates the Alipay service, would also be the 43rd-largest company in the world, according to Bloomberg data
Topic | IPO
A customer buys drugs through a facial-recognition system at a “future chemist” in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province on May 24, 2018. Photo: Xinhua