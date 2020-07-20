Jia Yueting, founder of Leshi and electric vehicle maker Faraday Future, completed bankruptcy proceedings in the US earlier this month. Photo: ReutersJia Yueting, founder of Leshi and electric vehicle maker Faraday Future, completed bankruptcy proceedings in the US earlier this month. Photo: Reuters
Jia Yueting, founder of Leshi and electric vehicle maker Faraday Future, completed bankruptcy proceedings in the US earlier this month. Photo: Reuters
Business /  Companies

Jia Yueting’s Leshi, ‘China’s Netflix’, delists from Shenzhen exchange with a final market cap down 99.6 per cent from its peak

  • The company’s valuation sank to 718 million yuan (US$102.7 million) on its final day of trading, from an all-time high of 170 billion yuan in 2015
  • Firms controlled by founder Jia Yueting still owe Leshi some 7.53 billion yuan
Topic |   Electric cars
Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 8:07pm, 20 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Jia Yueting, founder of Leshi and electric vehicle maker Faraday Future, completed bankruptcy proceedings in the US earlier this month. Photo: ReutersJia Yueting, founder of Leshi and electric vehicle maker Faraday Future, completed bankruptcy proceedings in the US earlier this month. Photo: Reuters
Jia Yueting, founder of Leshi and electric vehicle maker Faraday Future, completed bankruptcy proceedings in the US earlier this month. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE