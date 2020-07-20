Jia Yueting, founder of Leshi and electric vehicle maker Faraday Future, completed bankruptcy proceedings in the US earlier this month. Photo: Reuters
Jia Yueting’s Leshi, ‘China’s Netflix’, delists from Shenzhen exchange with a final market cap down 99.6 per cent from its peak
- The company’s valuation sank to 718 million yuan (US$102.7 million) on its final day of trading, from an all-time high of 170 billion yuan in 2015
- Firms controlled by founder Jia Yueting still owe Leshi some 7.53 billion yuan
Topic | Electric cars
Jia Yueting, founder of Leshi and electric vehicle maker Faraday Future, completed bankruptcy proceedings in the US earlier this month. Photo: Reuters