Oxfam, which entered Hong Kong in 1976, now operates in more than 60 countries to fight poverty. Photo: PA via APOxfam, which entered Hong Kong in 1976, now operates in more than 60 countries to fight poverty. Photo: PA via AP
Oxfam, which entered Hong Kong in 1976, now operates in more than 60 countries to fight poverty. Photo: PA via AP
Business /  Companies

Oxfam closing charity shop operations after 43 years as Hongkong Land plans to convert Jardine House space into food court

  • Oxfam has been operating charity shops in Hong Kong since 1977, a year after it set up in the city
  • Oxfam has been paying a fraction of its revenue as rent for the space in the grade A building in Central
Topic |   Retailing
Enoch YiuCheryl Arcibal
Enoch Yiu and Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 11:00am, 22 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Oxfam, which entered Hong Kong in 1976, now operates in more than 60 countries to fight poverty. Photo: PA via APOxfam, which entered Hong Kong in 1976, now operates in more than 60 countries to fight poverty. Photo: PA via AP
Oxfam, which entered Hong Kong in 1976, now operates in more than 60 countries to fight poverty. Photo: PA via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE