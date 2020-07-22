The Nasdaq at Times Square in New York on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
Nasdaq forms pact with Singapore Exchange to attract dual listings as Ant Group’s blockbuster IPO passes them by
- Singapore Exchange and Nasdaq will cooperate on a streamlined framework for issuers seeking a secondary listing on Singapore Exchange, SGX said
- The framework allows documents required for the SGX listing to be based on information contained in the US listing and subsequent filing documents to the SEC and/or Nasdaq, with additional disclosure in compliance with Singapore’s rules
Topic | IPO
