The share of online shopping as part of Hong Kong’s overall retail sales has risen to 5.2 per cent from 3.2 per cent in the five years to 2019. Photo: SCMP
Alibaba-backed Shopline helps thousands of Hong Kong entrepreneurs set up online as pandemic spurs e-commerce
- Shopline, said to be Asia’s largest e-commerce enabler, has so far helped more than 200,000 merchants, mostly in Hong Kong and Taiwan, start new online stores
- Omni-channel market presence, which includes physical stores, is here to stay, says Hong Kong general manager
Topic | Alibaba
