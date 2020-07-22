Tesla’s chief executive officer Elon Musk throwing off his coat for a jig onstage during a delivery of Tesla’s China-made Model 3 cars in Shanghai on January 7, 2020. Photo: REUTERSTesla’s chief executive officer Elon Musk throwing off his coat for a jig onstage during a delivery of Tesla’s China-made Model 3 cars in Shanghai on January 7, 2020. Photo: REUTERS
Tesla’s chief executive officer Elon Musk throwing off his coat for a jig onstage during a delivery of Tesla’s China-made Model 3 cars in Shanghai on January 7, 2020. Photo: REUTERS
Business /  Companies

Elon Musk is poised for a US$2.1 billion pay day as Tesla’s market value surpasses the sum of Hyundai, Toyota, Volkswagen

  • Tesla’s average trailing market value over six months rose above US$150 billion on Tuesday
  • Musk is now able to exercise an additional 1.69 million stock options, though he must wait at least five years before he can sell them
Topic |   Tesla
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 2:32pm, 22 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Tesla’s chief executive officer Elon Musk throwing off his coat for a jig onstage during a delivery of Tesla’s China-made Model 3 cars in Shanghai on January 7, 2020. Photo: REUTERSTesla’s chief executive officer Elon Musk throwing off his coat for a jig onstage during a delivery of Tesla’s China-made Model 3 cars in Shanghai on January 7, 2020. Photo: REUTERS
Tesla’s chief executive officer Elon Musk throwing off his coat for a jig onstage during a delivery of Tesla’s China-made Model 3 cars in Shanghai on January 7, 2020. Photo: REUTERS
READ FULL ARTICLE