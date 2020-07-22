Tesla’s chief executive officer Elon Musk throwing off his coat for a jig onstage during a delivery of Tesla’s China-made Model 3 cars in Shanghai on January 7, 2020. Photo: REUTERS
Elon Musk is poised for a US$2.1 billion pay day as Tesla’s market value surpasses the sum of Hyundai, Toyota, Volkswagen
- Tesla’s average trailing market value over six months rose above US$150 billion on Tuesday
- Musk is now able to exercise an additional 1.69 million stock options, though he must wait at least five years before he can sell them
Topic | Tesla
Tesla’s chief executive officer Elon Musk throwing off his coat for a jig onstage during a delivery of Tesla’s China-made Model 3 cars in Shanghai on January 7, 2020. Photo: REUTERS