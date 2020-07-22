A Chinese flag hangs near a Hikvision security camera outside a shop in Beijing. It is among companies blacklisted by the US over treatment of China's Muslim minority groups. Photo: Associated Press
Explainer: What you need to know about the latest Chinese firms blacklisted by the US over treatment of Uygurs in Xinjiang
- Newly added Chinese companies are big but not well-known manufacturers
- US accuses blacklisted companies of using Uygurs in forced labour
Topic | Xinjiang
A Chinese flag hangs near a Hikvision security camera outside a shop in Beijing. It is among companies blacklisted by the US over treatment of China's Muslim minority groups. Photo: Associated Press