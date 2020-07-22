A display shows stock values in Shanghai. The city’s exchange is launching a Star Market index, which will track the top 50 companies on the board. Photo: EPA-EFE
Star Market, Xi Jinping’s US$376 billion baby, is poised for Ant Group boost as it turns one
- The tech stock-heavy Star Market has become Asia’s largest such market by value
- More than 130 companies have raised 205 billion yuan in capital over the past year, 34 per cent more than originally targeted
