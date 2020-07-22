Gas pipelines at the Puguang gas field in Dazhou, in Sichuan province. Last December, China combined three oil pipeline networks into a single operator to improve efficiency in the state sector. Photo: ReutersGas pipelines at the Puguang gas field in Dazhou, in Sichuan province. Last December, China combined three oil pipeline networks into a single operator to improve efficiency in the state sector. Photo: Reuters
Gas pipelines at the Puguang gas field in Dazhou, in Sichuan province. Last December, China combined three oil pipeline networks into a single operator to improve efficiency in the state sector. Photo: Reuters
China’s state-owned pipeline giant PipeChina kicks off industry restructuring with US$460 million acquisition

  • PipeChina, formed in December, pays a 43 per cent premium above the net asset value for Sinopec Kantons’ 900km Yulin-Jinan pipeline
  • Daiwa analyst says the sale bodes well for the spin-off of other pipeline assets owned by Chinese oil giants
Eric Ng
Updated: 5:48pm, 22 Jul, 2020

