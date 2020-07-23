Tesla’s all-electric ‘Cybertruck’ on display in California on November 21, 2019. Photo: AFPTesla’s all-electric ‘Cybertruck’ on display in California on November 21, 2019. Photo: AFP
Tesla’s all-electric ‘Cybertruck’ on display in California on November 21, 2019. Photo: AFP
Tesla reports surprise profit amid coronavirus pandemic, with China the ‘star of the show’

  • The electric carmaker’s US$104 million profit in the second quarter clears the way for it to potentially join the S&P 500
  • China was singled out as a bright spot for demand and profitability by Wedbush Securities
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 9:42am, 23 Jul, 2020

