SCMP Illustration by Henry Wong
Xi Jinping’s trillion-yuan baby, bigger than older growth markets in Asia, is poised for the next spurt of growth. Here’s why

  • In the first of a four-part series, we look at the changes that have propelled China’s stock market into the world’s top performer this year
  • The Star Market, conceived and created within eight months, has expanded into Asia’s largest growth market after a year in operation, with 133 listed stocks valued at US$400 billion
Daniel RenZhang ShidongYujing LiuEnoch Yiu
Daniel Ren , Zhang Shidong , Yujing Liu and Enoch Yiu

Updated: 4:00am, 25 Jul, 2020

