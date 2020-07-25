SCMP Illustration by Henry Wong
Xi Jinping’s trillion-yuan baby, bigger than older growth markets in Asia, is poised for the next spurt of growth. Here’s why
- In the first of a four-part series, we look at the changes that have propelled China’s stock market into the world’s top performer this year
- The Star Market, conceived and created within eight months, has expanded into Asia’s largest growth market after a year in operation, with 133 listed stocks valued at US$400 billion
Topic | IPO
