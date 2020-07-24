Chengdu Le Parc is a mixed residential and commercial project in the capital of Sichuan province. Photo: Handout
Li Ka-shing’s CK Asset makes US$492 million from sale of Chengdu development as it pulls back from China
- CK Asset sells Chengdu mixed development project for US$1 billion to Yuzhou Group and Chengdu Ruizhou
- Sale comes amid rising US-China tension, with Beijing ordering the closure of the US consulate in Chengdu on Friday
