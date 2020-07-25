Huizhou in southern China’s Guangdong province, one of the 11 cities that make up the Greater Bay Area (GBA), on June 2020. Photo: SHUTTERSTOCKHuizhou in southern China’s Guangdong province, one of the 11 cities that make up the Greater Bay Area (GBA), on June 2020. Photo: SHUTTERSTOCK
Singapore’s Keppel Capital builds its second Greater Bay Area data centre in Huizhou, rising on city’s infrastructure building spree

  • Keppel Capital will invest 1.5 billion yuan to build a data centre covering 45,000 square metres in Huizhou in the Greater Bay Area
  • The Huizhou facility, when completed in 2022, will be Keppel’s second such location in the GBA
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 9:29am, 25 Jul, 2020

