Image of a Cathay Pacific Airline parked at the Hong Kong International Airport in Chek Lap Kok. Cathay Pacific Airways announces a HK$4.93 billion deal to acquire low-cost carrier HK Express today. 27MAR19 SCMP / Winson Wong
Cathay Pacific’s rights-issue entitlements discounted as minority shareholders get cold feet on industry outlook
- Entitlements to subscribe for Cathay Pacific’s cash call traded at 17 per cent discount to value on first day of trading
- A third wave of coronavirus infections is further clouding efforts to revive the business amid warning of deeper losses
