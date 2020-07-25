Club Med banners at its resort in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Fosun bought the business in 2015 after outbidding rival offer from an Italian businessman. Photo: ReutersClub Med banners at its resort in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Fosun bought the business in 2015 after outbidding rival offer from an Italian businessman. Photo: Reuters
Fosun, owner of Club Med, warns investors of 76 per cent slide in earnings as coronavirus ravages tourism business

  • Fosun Tourism Group expects to slip into the red in the first half as coronavirus pandemic decimated travel demand
  • Group has accelerated efforts to prepare for a rebound in consumption demand, chairman Guo Guangchang says
SCMP Reporter

Updated: 11:30am, 25 Jul, 2020

