China’s CanSino Biologics has 16 vaccine candidates in the pipeline, including Covid-19 and meningitis. Photo: ReutersChina’s CanSino Biologics has 16 vaccine candidates in the pipeline, including Covid-19 and meningitis. Photo: Reuters
China’s CanSino Biologics has 16 vaccine candidates in the pipeline, including Covid-19 and meningitis. Photo: Reuters
Business /  Companies

Pfizer endorses CanSino’s meningitis vaccine, giving Chinese biotech company a shot in the arm

  • US global pharmaceutical giant Pfizer will promote Hong Kong-listed CanSino Biologics’ Menhycia meningitis vaccine candidate in the mainland
  • China National Medical Products Administration put the vaccine on the fast track list in December, but has yet to approve it
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 4:00pm, 26 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s CanSino Biologics has 16 vaccine candidates in the pipeline, including Covid-19 and meningitis. Photo: ReutersChina’s CanSino Biologics has 16 vaccine candidates in the pipeline, including Covid-19 and meningitis. Photo: Reuters
China’s CanSino Biologics has 16 vaccine candidates in the pipeline, including Covid-19 and meningitis. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE