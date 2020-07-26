UC Web operates UC Browser, a mobile phone browser, and UC News, a news aggregation service, in India. Photo: Shutterstock
Alibaba unit UC Web reiterates commitment to Indian market after summons issued in case filed by ex-employee
- Alibaba and Jack Ma have been summoned by a district court in a satellite city next to New Delhi, Reuters reports
- Former employee alleges company used to censor content seen as unfavourable to China, and showcased false news ‘to cause social and political turmoil’
