Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting is China’s leading clinical research services firm. Photo: LinkedInHangzhou Tigermed Consulting is China’s leading clinical research services firm. Photo: LinkedIn
Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting is China’s leading clinical research services firm. Photo: LinkedIn
Business /  Companies

Hangzhou Tigermed’s US$1.38 billion Hong Kong fundraising makes it Asia’s biggest health care listing this year

  • Hangzhou Tigermed is selling 107.1 million shares or 12.5 per cent of its enlarged share capital at an indicative price range of HK$88 to HK$100 per share
  • It is pricing the new shares at a 14 to 24 per cent discount to its Shenzhen-traded shares on Friday
Topic |   IPO
Georgina Lee
Georgina Lee

Updated: 1:17pm, 27 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting is China’s leading clinical research services firm. Photo: LinkedInHangzhou Tigermed Consulting is China’s leading clinical research services firm. Photo: LinkedIn
Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting is China’s leading clinical research services firm. Photo: LinkedIn
READ FULL ARTICLE