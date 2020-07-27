Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting is China’s leading clinical research services firm. Photo: LinkedIn
Hangzhou Tigermed’s US$1.38 billion Hong Kong fundraising makes it Asia’s biggest health care listing this year
- Hangzhou Tigermed is selling 107.1 million shares or 12.5 per cent of its enlarged share capital at an indicative price range of HK$88 to HK$100 per share
- It is pricing the new shares at a 14 to 24 per cent discount to its Shenzhen-traded shares on Friday
Topic | IPO
Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting is China’s leading clinical research services firm. Photo: LinkedIn