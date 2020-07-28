Cityscape of Hong Kong. Photo: SCMP
Search is on to fete achievements amid hard times as nominations open for 2020 DHL/SCMP Hong Kong Business Awards
- The nomination process has commenced for seven award categories in the 2020 DHL/SCMP Hong Kong Business Awards, until October 5
- Judges, comprising winners of the 2019 awards, will adjudicate on this year’s nominees on November 3, for the winners to be announced on December 8
