Cityscape of Hong Kong. Photo: SCMPCityscape of Hong Kong. Photo: SCMP
Business /  Companies

Search is on to fete achievements amid hard times as nominations open for 2020 DHL/SCMP Hong Kong Business Awards

  • The nomination process has commenced for seven award categories in the 2020 DHL/SCMP Hong Kong Business Awards, until October 5
  • Judges, comprising winners of the 2019 awards, will adjudicate on this year’s nominees on November 3, for the winners to be announced on December 8
Topic |   DHL-SCMP Hong Kong Business Awards
SCMP Reporter
SCMP Reporter

Updated: 7:00am, 28 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
