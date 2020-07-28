The logistics and industrial sector proved the region’s most resilient in the second quarter. Photo: Bloomberg
Global investors plough into Asian logistics properties as demand for online delivery food surges amid Covid-19 crisis
- Institutional investors, insurance giants and sovereign wealth funds are rapidly increasing their investments in logistics properties in China and the wider region
- Surging demand for online food delivery and grocery services has bolstered demand for warehouse space, say industry players.
Topic | Warehousing
