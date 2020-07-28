Tencent's booth at the World 5G Exhibition in Beijing, China November 22, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Tencent offers to take Chinese search engine Sogou private as US-China relations worsen
- Tencent, Sogou’s biggest shareholder, offers to pay US$9 a share for US-listed search engine operator
- Offer marks latest take-private transaction for a US-listed Chinese company amid strained relations between Washington and Beijing
