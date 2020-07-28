Pony Ma Huateng, chairman and CEO of Tencent Holdings, is China’s richest man. Photo: AP PhotoPony Ma Huateng, chairman and CEO of Tencent Holdings, is China’s richest man. Photo: AP Photo
Pony Ma Huateng, chairman and CEO of Tencent Holdings, is China’s richest man. Photo: AP Photo
Business /  Companies

Tencent overtakes Facebook as the world’s most valuable social media company with a market cap of US$670 billion

  • Chinese online games giant is now the world’s seventh most valuable company ahead of Facebook
  • Jefferies analyst Thomas Chong expects Tencent shares to climb up to HK$651 in the next 12 months; shares up 40 per cent year to date
Topic |   Tencent
Deb Price
Deb Price

Updated: 1:36pm, 28 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Pony Ma Huateng, chairman and CEO of Tencent Holdings, is China’s richest man. Photo: AP PhotoPony Ma Huateng, chairman and CEO of Tencent Holdings, is China’s richest man. Photo: AP Photo
Pony Ma Huateng, chairman and CEO of Tencent Holdings, is China’s richest man. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE