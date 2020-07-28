Bankers and general office workers seen crossing a busy junction in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Felix WongBankers and general office workers seen crossing a busy junction in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
Bankers leaving Hong Kong face grim job markets, high taxes in migration options

  • Hard-earned skills, languages and contacts that helped bankers thrive in the Asian finance hub will not all travel
  • Preferred destinations like Canada, Australia and the UK impose taxes that are three times higher than in the city
Bloomberg
Updated: 3:51pm, 28 Jul, 2020

