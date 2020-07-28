Ctrip, China’s largest online travel firm, has a current market value of US$16.5 billion. Photo: AFP
Ctrip, China’s largest online travel firm, in talks with investors to delist from Nasdaq amid rising tension: sources
- Ctrip posted a 42 per cent year on year drop in net revenue in the first quarter of 2020 and a net loss of US$754 million
- Ctrip’s shares have fallen 17 per cent year to date while the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index has gained 22 per cent over the same period
Topic | Baidu
Ctrip, China’s largest online travel firm, has a current market value of US$16.5 billion. Photo: AFP