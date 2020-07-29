University students from the Chinese mainland and southeast China's Taiwan visit the Huainan Big Data Exhibition Center in Huainan, east China's Anhui province on July 9, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
Bezos, Zuckerberg and Musk made US$115 billion this year, increasing their wealth as Covid-19 drives more people online
- Five of the largest US tech companies – Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Facebook, and Microsoft – have market values equivalent to about 30 per cent of US gross domestic product, almost double what they were at the end of 2018
- The collective wealth of tech billionaires in Bloomberg’s ranking of the world’s 500 richest people has nearly doubled since 2016, from US$751 billion to US$1.4 trillion today
Topic | Millionaires and billionaires
