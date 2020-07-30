A man checks stock prices through his smartphone at a brokerage house in Beijing on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019. Contrary to global conventions, China denotes gains and advances in red and represents losses and declines in green. Photo: AP Photo
Hedge funds open by their thousands in China as they pile into US$9 trillion equity market in search of outsize returns
- New fund offerings swelled to about 1,500 in July after running at a 1,217 monthly pace in the first half
- That is the fastest growth pace since at least 2015, according to fund tracker Shenzhen PaiPaiWang Investment & Management
