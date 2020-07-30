Gold's haven qualities have come back in focus this year amid rising geopolitical tensions, with record-high prices seen aiding M&A deals. Photo: Bloomberg
Gold rally spurs industry M&A deals in first quarter as unprofitable, marginal mines become viable again
- Global M&As involving gold miners jumped five-fold in the first six months to 279 from a year earlier, according to data compiled by Refinitiv
- Political tensions with western governments are forcing Chinese miners to look at targets in Africa, Central Asia and South America, law firm says
Topic | Zijin Mining Group
Gold's haven qualities have come back in focus this year amid rising geopolitical tensions, with record-high prices seen aiding M&A deals. Photo: Bloomberg