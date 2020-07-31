The coronavirus crisis has highlighted the benefits of remote medical consultations, where there is no risk of transmission. Photo: EPA-EFE
Telemedicine is the big health care game changer to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic, say experts
- The concept, in which patients interact with a doctor by phone or video, must be used sensibly, in tandem with traditional offline health care, say panellists on a webinar
- Digital health can play a role in providing the care patients need while minimising the transmission risk of infectious diseases like Covid-19
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
The coronavirus crisis has highlighted the benefits of remote medical consultations, where there is no risk of transmission. Photo: EPA-EFE