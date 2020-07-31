Employees wearing protective masks sort parcels at a JD.com Inc. delivery station in Beijing on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
Online shopping giant JD.com invests US$100 million for a stake in one of the world’s oldest and largest supply chain managers
- As part of the agreement, JD.com, Li & Fung will partner on private-label initiatives for the Chinese domestic market
- Fung family will retain control of the company with 60 per cent of its voting rights
