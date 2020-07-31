Apple CEO Tim Cook visited AirPods' Chinese supplier Luxshare Precision Industry in December 2017. Photo: WeiboApple CEO Tim Cook visited AirPods' Chinese supplier Luxshare Precision Industry in December 2017. Photo: Weibo
Apple CEO Tim Cook visited AirPods' Chinese supplier Luxshare Precision Industry in December 2017. Photo: Weibo
Business /  Companies

Apple suppliers soar in Hong Kong, China after US tech giant smashes revenue expectations

  • Apple AirPod makers Luxshare Precision, GoerTek have shot up more than 100 per cent this year
  • Apple growing increasingly popular in Greater China – its third largest market
Topic |   Apple
Deb Price
Deb Price

Updated: 3:28pm, 31 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Apple CEO Tim Cook visited AirPods' Chinese supplier Luxshare Precision Industry in December 2017. Photo: WeiboApple CEO Tim Cook visited AirPods' Chinese supplier Luxshare Precision Industry in December 2017. Photo: Weibo
Apple CEO Tim Cook visited AirPods' Chinese supplier Luxshare Precision Industry in December 2017. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE