Apple CEO Tim Cook visited AirPods' Chinese supplier Luxshare Precision Industry in December 2017. Photo: Weibo
Apple suppliers soar in Hong Kong, China after US tech giant smashes revenue expectations
- Apple AirPod makers Luxshare Precision, GoerTek have shot up more than 100 per cent this year
- Apple growing increasingly popular in Greater China – its third largest market
Topic | Apple
