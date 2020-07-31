A news agency in Sydney on September 14, 2017. Controversial changes to Australia's media laws neared agreement on September 14, 2017 in a deal likely to result in significant concentration of ownership, but also a probe into the impact of platforms like Google and Facebook on the industry. Photo: AFP
No more free rides: Australia orders Facebook, Google to share advertising revenue from news articles with media organisations
- Facebook and Google will have to negotiate with traditional media on remuneration in good faith, failing which a binding arbitration process will be put in place
- The draft code is open to consultation until August 28 before being legislated this year
