The amount of money held in accounts rose by HK$225.84 billion (US$29.14 billion) to break through the HK$14 trillion mark at the end of June. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong bank deposits expand by US$29 billion in June, biggest jump in over two years as hot money chases JD.com, NetEase mega IPOs
- It is the biggest monthly jump since April 2018, at 1.6 per cent, bringing the total cash held in bank accounts beyond HK$14 trillion at the end of June
- The wave of hot money has repeatedly pushed the Hong Kong dollar exchange rate above its upper limit, forcing the HKMA to intervene 32 times as of Friday
Topic | Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA)
The amount of money held in accounts rose by HK$225.84 billion (US$29.14 billion) to break through the HK$14 trillion mark at the end of June. Photo: Bloomberg