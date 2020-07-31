Luckin Coffee’s business model was built on outselling its rivals by expanding its outlets at breakneck speed and offering deep discounts. Photo: Reuters
Beijing watchdogs to punish Luckin Coffee, related firms after confirming US$300 million accounting fraud
- Ministry of Finance says it will take punitive action against Luckin, after its investigation confirmed the coffee chain’s accounting fraud
- Announcement from two regulators places the beleaguered coffee chain in the spotlight again after the scandal led to its delisting from Nasdaq
Topic | Financial regulation
