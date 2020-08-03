The headquarters of power utility CLP Holdings in Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Hong Kong power utility CLP returns to profitability in the first half but warns of uncertain outlook due to Covid-19
- CLP Holdings posts a net profit of US$775.4 million for the first half ended June compared to a net loss of US$117 million a year earlier
- First-half sales of electricity in Hong Kong fell 1.2 per cent year on year amid reduced demand from hotels and restaurants
Topic | CLP Group
The headquarters of power utility CLP Holdings in Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock Images