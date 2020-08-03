Genting Hong Kong expects to suffer more losses this year as the Covid-19 pandemic cripples big businesses like cruise and airline operators. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Genting Hong Kong warns of deeper losses, wins debt reprieve as coronavirus cripples cruise industry
- Genting Hong Kong says firm to incur ‘significantly higher’ first-half losses than US$56 million a year ago
- Malaysian-owned cruise operator delays debt repayment, pushes back ship delivery and seeks new funding to sustain operations pending recovery
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Genting Hong Kong expects to suffer more losses this year as the Covid-19 pandemic cripples big businesses like cruise and airline operators. Photo: Jonathan Wong