The Executive Centre has co-working space in the China Resources Tower, Shenzhen, China. Photo: SCMP Handout
Hong Kong shared office operator TEC bets on Greater Bay Area to boost business even as Covid-19 pandemic hits demand
- A Colliers report paints a bleak picture, with many operators forced to give up space as tenant companies reassess their need for bigger work spaces
- The Executive Centre (TEC), however, is banking on the future business hub to fuel its expansion as it sees the region contributing to its growth
Topic | China property
