Shoppers in protective masks cross the road in front of the Sogo department store in Causeway Bay. Photo: Edmond So
No chance of recovery for Hong Kong’s stricken retail sector this year, says operator of Sogo department stores
- The ‘deeply pessimistic’ view came as Lifestyle International reported a net loss of HK$227 million for the first half, versus profit of HK$1.29 billion a year ago
- The pandemic will continue to weigh on consumer sentiment and inbound tourism, says executive director of Lifestyle, which runs the Japanese-style stores in Causeway Bay and Tsim Sha Tsui
Topic | Hong Kong economy
Shoppers in protective masks cross the road in front of the Sogo department store in Causeway Bay. Photo: Edmond So