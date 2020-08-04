Shoppers in protective masks cross the road in front of the Sogo department store in Causeway Bay. Photo: Edmond SoShoppers in protective masks cross the road in front of the Sogo department store in Causeway Bay. Photo: Edmond So
Shoppers in protective masks cross the road in front of the Sogo department store in Causeway Bay. Photo: Edmond So
No chance of recovery for Hong Kong’s stricken retail sector this year, says operator of Sogo department stores

  • The ‘deeply pessimistic’ view came as Lifestyle International reported a net loss of HK$227 million for the first half, versus profit of HK$1.29 billion a year ago
  • The pandemic will continue to weigh on consumer sentiment and inbound tourism, says executive director of Lifestyle, which runs the Japanese-style stores in Causeway Bay and Tsim Sha Tsui
Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Peggy Sito
Updated: 4:06pm, 4 Aug, 2020

