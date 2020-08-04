Alibaba Health Information Technology, the flagship health care platform of Alibaba Group, is selling new shares to fund its expansion. Photo: BloombergAlibaba Health Information Technology, the flagship health care platform of Alibaba Group, is selling new shares to fund its expansion. Photo: Bloomberg
Alibaba Health Information Technology, the flagship health care platform of Alibaba Group, is selling new shares to fund its expansion. Photo: Bloomberg
Alibaba Health raising US$1 billion through new share sale to fund expansion of pharmaceutical network

  • Alibaba Group’s flagship health care platform will sell 400 million new shares priced between HK$20.05 and HK$20.5 each, according to deal’s term sheet
  • Company had planned to expand its online drug sales this year as demand for its services surged during the coronavirus pandemic in China
Georgina Lee
Updated: 10:00pm, 4 Aug, 2020

